C Brian McCann went 0-for-4 on Saturday and saw his career-long 14-game hitting streak come to an end.

OF Mikie Mahtook singled in his first two at-bats Saturday to notch his 12th multi-hit game of the season. All 12 have come since June 2. In 21 games since the All-Star break in early July, Mahtook is hitting .324.

3B Nick Castellanos singled in his first at-bat Saturday to snap an 0-for-14 slump.

RHP Drew VerHagen made his first start of the season and second of his career Saturday night in a 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He worked five innings, which matched the length of his previous start, and allowed a pair of runs on four hits. He struck out three, walked two and did not factor into the decision.

1B Miguel Cabrera reached base safely in all four of his plate apperances in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He walked three times before hitting a single in the eighth inning. It marked the fifth time this season he has reached base at least four times. It also was the first time he had walked three times in a game this season. He had not done that since July 3, 2016 in Tampa Bay.

OF Justin Upton launched his 21st home run of the season into the left-field stands in the first inning. It marked the third straight game that Upton had homered. He hit a grand slam in the Tigers’ 5-2 victory Friday night. Upton had not homered in three straight games since May 18-20, 2014.