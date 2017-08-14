Preview: Tigers at Rangers

The Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers were both sellers at the trade deadline and are a combined 15 games under 500, but an American League wild-card berth is still very much for the taking if one of them can catch fire soon. The Rangers eye their fourth win in five games Monday when they continue a 10-game homestand with the first of three against the Tigers.

Texas (56-60) traded away four-time All-Star right-hander Yu Darvish to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31 as the club made the decision to play for next year, but no AL team has been able to grab a firm hold of the second and final wild-card spot nearly two weeks later. The Rangers fell 2-1 against Houston on Sunday to miss out on a three-game sweep and find themselves 3 1/2 games behind the surging Los Angeles Angels for the second wild card. Detroit (53-64) dealt J.D. Martinez, Alex Avila and Justin Wilson in late July as it began its own rebuilding process, yet is somehow only seven games back of the Angels despite dropping seven of nine. Alex Presley enjoyed his third three-hit game in his last seven contests Sunday as the Tigers recovered from an early four-run deficit, but another poor effort from Bruce Rondon out of the bullpen cost them the rubber match of their three-game series with Minnesota.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Michael Fulmer (10-9, 3.59 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Martin Perez (6-10, 5.18)

Fulmer will start the opener after spending two weeks on the disabled list with ulnar neuritis. The 2016 AL Rookie of the Year labored in his last two road outings prior to his deactivation, giving up a total of 15 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits across 8 2/3 innings after yielding only 16 runs (14 earned) in his first 56 frames away from Detroit. Mike Napoli is 4-for-8 with two homers against Fulmer, who struck out nine in a four-hit shutout at Texas exactly one year ago.

After surrendering 15 runs over nine frames in his last two starts combined, Perez recorded his finest performance of the season Wednesday against the New York Mets while allowing one run on three hits across eight innings. The outing marked the first time the 26-year-old Venezuelan gave up fewer than five hits in any of his 22 turns this season. Perez, who permitted two runs in six frames and did not factor in the decision May 8, 2016 against Detroit, is 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in four appearances (three starts) versus the Tigers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-3 with a homer Sunday and is batting .419 with three home runs and 11 RBIs during an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Rondon, who is 1-3 with a 10.91 ERA in 2017 after going 5-2 with a 2.97 ERA last season, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Sunday’s game.

3. Texas relievers have not recorded a save at home since May 14 and four such saves for the season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 4, Rangers 3