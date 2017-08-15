Multiple contributors help Rangers top Tigers 6-2

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers used a balanced offense, getting RBIs from six hitters in a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Monday night.

Delino DeShields' safety squeeze brought in Rougned Odor with the go-ahead run in the second inning.

Nomar Mazara, Adrian Beltre, Drew Robinson and Robinson Chrinos also drove in runs, as did Joey Gallo, who belted his 33rd home run, a solo shot in the third inning. The homer was Gallo's 12th since the All-Star break, tops in the American League.

Odor led Texas' 11-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and three runs. Mazara also had three hits.

The Rangers have won four of their last five games.

Texas left-hander Martin Perez (7-10) posted his second straight victory. The left-hander gave up two runs -- both on Justin Upton's homer in the first inning -- six hits and a walk. He struck out two.

Right-hander Ricky Rodriguez, making his major league debut, was one of three Texas relievers who followed Perez to the mound. The 24-year-old, called up last week from Double-A Frisco, struck out the first two hitters he faced and retired Jose Iglesias on a lineout.

Rodriguez, right-hander Matt Bush, and left-hander Alex Claudio worked three scoreless innings, but not without some angst.

The Tigers loaded the bases with three hits in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate. The spot in the order initially belonged to leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler, but he and manager Brad Ausmus were ejected in the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Instead, Dixon Machado was the batter, and he struck out against Claudio to end the game.

Right-hander Michael Fulmer (10-10), in his first start since coming off the 10-day disabled list, took the loss, giving up five runs, seven hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out two.

A year ago to the day, Fulmer confounded the Rangers in a four-hit shutout. He struck out nine that time.

He wasn't nearly as crisp on Monday while struggling with his command. Fulmer walked the first two batters he faced in Texas' two-run first inning.

Right-hander Jeff Ferrell surrendered Chirinos' RBI single in the sixth for Texas' final run.

In addition to Upton, who was 1-for-3 with a walk, Mikie Mahtook went 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Tigers, who have dropped eight of 10 games.

James McCann had two hits for Detroit. He has hit safely in 20 of his past 23 games.

Down 2-0 after Upton's two-run homer, Texas answered with two runs in its half of the first inning.

DeShields and Elvis Andrus walked to open the inning and Mazara followed with an RBI single. Beltre's sacrifice fly scored Andrus.

DeShields' safety squeeze brought home Odor in the second inning to give Texas a one-run lead, which they increased with a run each in the third and fourth innings.

Gallo ended an 0-for-11 stretch with a solo home run to center, his eighth home run in his last 11 games, in the third.

Odor scored his second run of the game in the fourth, coming home on Robinson's base hit.

NOTES: Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera was out of the lineup a second consecutive game after his back stiffened in the morning. ... Texas OF Shin-Soo Choo and OF Carlos Gomez were out of the lineup. "Choo is just a little banged up. Gomez felt a little under the weather," Texas manager Jeff Banister said. ... Texas LHP Jake Diekman, out all season after stomach surgery, threw live batting practice. No decision has been made on next his steps, which will include a minor league rehabilitation stint.