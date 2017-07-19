Preview: Tigers at Royals

After parting ways with a former All-Star, the Detroit Tigers will send another potential trade commodity to the mound on Wednesday as struggling veteran Justin Verlander faces the host Kansas City Royals. The 2011 American League MVP and Cy Young Award winner is enduring his worst season since 2008, but his ability to dominate could make him an attractive option at the right price.

The Tigers parted ways with outfielder J.D. Martinez by shipping him to Arizona for a trio of prospects on Tuesday, but they continued their offensive surge later that night with a 9-3 rout of Kansas City. Nicholas Castellanos recorded his second career multi-homer performance to highlight his four-hit, five-RBI effort and is 8-for-18 with four blasts, eight RBIs and seven runs scored during his four-game hitting streak. While the Tigers have erupted for 36 runs during their season high-tying four-game winning streak, the Royals have dropped seven of eight overall and six of eight versus Detroit. Eric Hosmer recorded an RBI single in a three-run first inning to highlight his second straight multi-hit performance of the series and is 12-for-33 against the Tigers this season.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Justin Verlander (5-7, 4.66 ERA) vs. Royals RH Jason Hammel (4-8, 5.02)

Verlander fell to 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA this month despite allowing two earned runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings against Toronto on Friday. The 34-year-old has split a pair of starts versus Kansas City this season, as he permitted one run in seven frames of a 1-0 loss on May 30 before picking up the win after working seven strong innings in a 5-3 triumph on June 27. Verlander has handcuffed Mike Moustakas (.175) and Alex Gordon (.196), although Salvador Perez is batting a blistering .414 versus the right-hander.

Hammel saw his winless stretch extend to four starts on Friday despite taking a no-hit bid into the sixth before serving up a three-run homer and exiting with two outs in the inning. The 34-year-old has been taken deep in each of his last five outings after allowing just nine homers in his previous 13. Hammel was fortunate to walk away with a no-decision versus Detroit on May 29 after permitting four runs and as many hits in 4 1/3 frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Kansas City 2B Whit Merrifield has recorded a double in each contest during his five-game hitting streak.

2. Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler has notched five hits in the series and is riding a four-game run scoring streak.

3. Tigers DH Victor Martinez, who owns a six-game hitting streak, has registered five hits, five RBIs and three runs in the series.

PREDICTION: Tigers 6, Royals 2