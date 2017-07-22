Preview: Tigers at Twins

Even as the Detroit Tigers are stumbling to their worst start after 95 games since their disastrous 43-119 season in 2003, no team in the American League Central has been better at defeating their division rivals. The Tigers (44-51) attempt to improve their 23-18 mark inside the Central on Saturday when they continue their three-game set in Minnesota against the Twins.

Despite losing Miguel Cabrera to a bruised collarbone in the fourth inning Friday, Victor Martinez carried the offense with his first multi-homer game of the season to lead Detroit to a 6-3 victory in the series opener. Even though the Tigers stand seven games under .500, they remain 5 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the division and could get Cabrera back Saturday after precautionary X-rays came back negative on his shoulder. Meanwhile, the Twins (48-47) fell to Detroit for the fifth time in seven meetings this season and are 1-14 against Detroit in their last 15 contests at Target Field. Minnesota, which entered Friday with a chance to take back sole possession of first place in the division for the first time since June 25, instead dropped 1 1/2 games behind the Indians.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (6-7, 5.58 ERA) vs. Twins RH Kyle Gibson (5-8, 6.29)

Zimmermann notched his first victory away from home in more than a year Monday at Kansas City, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings. The outing also marked his first win in seven turns overall since June 3, although his ERA (6.29) and batting average against (.310) on the road are among the worst marks in the majors. Brian Dozier is 3-for-13 with four strikeouts against Zimmermann, who gave up five runs in 4 2/3 frames in a loss to Minnesota on April 13.

Gibson lost for the fourth time in his last five decisions Sunday at Houston, surrendering four runs on six hits and a season-high tying four walks in six frames. The 29-year-old has struggled mightily in his nine home outings, going 2-5 with a 7.20 ERA after giving up a season-high seven earned runs to Baltimore in his last turn before the All-Star break. Gibson yielded a total of 12 runs (11 earned) while dropping each of his two outings versus the Tigers in April and is 4-7 with a 5.88 ERA in 12 starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Tigers are 23-8 over their last 31 meetings with the Twins.

2. Despite a 1-for-5 effort in the opener, Dozier is still batting .328 with six homers in his last 17 games against Detroit.

3. Tigers OF Mikie Mahtook rolled his ankle in the second inning Friday but was able to remain in the game, finishing 2-for-3 with a triple.

PREDICTION: Tigers 7, Twins 6