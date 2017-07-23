Preview: Tigers at Twins

The Minnesota Twins avoided what could have been a damaging loss and now have a chance win the series when they host the Detroit Tigers for the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon. The Twins raced to a six-run lead Saturday and posted 14 hits, but had to hold on tight for a 6-5 victory to remain 1 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central.

Minnesota had lost six of nine overall, and five of seven against Detroit, before registering the win as Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro each recorded two hits and an RBI to give the Twins their ninth victory in the last 32 meetings with the Tigers. Adalberto Mejia gets the start for Minnesota in the finale against fellow left-hander Matthew Boyd, who ended a long losing streak last time out. The Tigers could be without former MVP Miguel Cabrera (right clavicle contusion), who is day-to-day after missing the second game of the series and has 41 career homers against the Twins. Justin Upton is 8-for-18 during a five-game hitting streak and has eight RBIs against Minnesota this season while Detroit’s Alex Presley has hit safely in nine straight contests (14-for-32).

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN North (Minnesota)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers LH Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.58 ERA) vs. Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (4-4, 4.22)

Boyd snapped an eight-game winless streak after coming back from the minors to beat Kansas City on Tuesday while allowing three runs over six innings. The 26-year-old Oregon State product was sent down after going 0-4 during that eight-game slump that began when he permitted two runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Twins. Robbie Grossman is 5-for-10 with a homer versus Boyd, who is 4-1 with a 3.38 ERA in seven starts against Minnesota.

Mejia has solidified his spot in the rotation by yielding just 10 runs combined in his last six starts that encompassed 34 1/3 innings, going 3-2 in that stretch. The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native limited the New York Yankees to one run over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision last time out Monday in a 4-2 victory. Upton is 2-for-2 with a homer against Mejia, who gave up three runs over 2 2/3 innings in a no-decision April 22 versus Detroit.

WALK-OFFS

1. Detroit SS Jose Iglesias is 7-for-13 against the Twins this season after notching a pair of hits in Saturday’s setback.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has hit safely in eight straight games, going 11-for-33 with six RBIs during the run.

3. The Tigers have won just once in 40 games when trailing after six innings this season.

PREDICTION: Tigers 5, Twins 3