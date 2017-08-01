Preview: Tigers at Yankees

The New York Yankees were big winners on and off the field Monday, acquiring one of the most coveted pitchers on the trade market just hours before routing the visiting Detroit Tigers. New York added a potential ace in right-hander Sonny Gray and has won seven of eight entering the second of the three-game series against the Tigers.

The Yankees hold a one-half game edge over Boston atop the American League East but provided a major boost to its starting rotation with Gray, who won 14 games in both 2014 and 2015 with Oakland. "It was an area of weakness and it's been shored up and addressed," acknowledged New York general manager Brian Cashman. "We hope it plays that way as we move forward." Before Yankees slugger Aaron Judge belted his majors-leading 34th homer, Detroit ran the white flag up the pole by trading closer Justin Wilson to the Chicago Cubs earlier in the day. The Tigers (47-57), who have lost five of seven and are 10 games below .500, will send Anibal Sanchez to the mound to oppose left-hander CC Sabathia on Tuesday.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Anibal Sanchez (2-1, 6.18 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (9-3, 3.66)

Sanchez had provided a huge boost since he returned to the starting rotation on June 19, but he lasted only 3 2/3 innings against Kansas City on Wednesday and was tagged for four runs and nine hits. The 33-year-old Venezuelan had allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his first six starts, going 2-0 in the span. Slumping Matt Holliday is 8-for-17 against Sanchez, who is 3-1 with a 4.03 in five starts versus New York.

Sabathia won his first two starts -- both on the road -- after the All-Star break, permitting only one run and six hits, but he lasted only 4 1/3 innings and was thumped for four runs in a no-decision versus Tampa Bay on Thursday. Sabathia has more wins against Detroit than any other opponent, posting a 21-13 record and 4.11 ERA. Jose Iglesias has fared well against him, going 9-for-19.

1. Yankees 1B Chase Headley is 9-for-23 on the current nine-game homestand and is batting .383 since the All-Star break.

2. Tigers C James McCann is 16-for-36 during a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Yankees LF Clint Frazier has eight RBIs in his last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Yankees 7, Tigers 3