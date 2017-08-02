Preview: Tigers at Yankees

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka will try and build on his best start of the season when the New York Yankees wrap up a three-game series against the visiting Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. The Yankees lost for only the third time in 12 games Tuesday night to drop one-half game behind first-place Boston in the American League East.

Detroit's Shane Greene, who made his major league debut with New York in 2014, received his first save opportunity against his former team at Yankee Stadium and earned it the hard way, getting the final five outs in Tuesday's 4-3 victory. John Hicks, playing in his first game since late June, helped slow the Yankee express with a three-run homer for the Tigers, who have won three of four following a four-game skid. Shortstop Didi Gregorius knocked in all three runs for New York and has clubbed five homers to go with 11 RBIs over the past eight games. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is 10-for-63 since the All-Star break, dropping his batting average below .300 for the first time since late April.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Detroit, YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Tigers RH Jordan Zimmermann (6-8, 5.69 ERA) vs. Yankees RH Masahiro Tanaka (8-9, 5.09)

Zimmermann is coming off a solid performance against the Houston Astros, although he did not factor in the decision after permitting three runs on six hits over seven innings. It marked the sixth quality start in the last 10 outings for Zimmermann, who has had a wildly inconsistent season. He saw plenty of the Marlins during his tenure with Washington, posting a 9-4 record and 3.17 ERA in 22 starts.

Tanaka has been up and down all season, but he was masterful in his last outing against Tampa Bay, registering a career-high 14 strikeouts while yielding a solo homer among two hits over eight innings. He was 0-2 in his previous three turns, allowing 12 runs and 21 hits over 18 innings. Tanaka is only 5-4 in 10 home starts but he is holding opposing batters to a .226 batting average at Yankee Stadium.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees CF Brett Gardner is riding a 13-game hitting streak.

2. Tigers C James McCann has hit safely in 11 consecutive games.

3. Yankees RHP Sonny Gray, acquired from Oakland on Monday, is set to pitch Thursday's series opener at Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Yankees 6, Tigers 2