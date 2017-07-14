Preview: Twins at Astros

The Houston Astros are enjoying one of the best seasons in American League history and seek to continue their dominance when they open a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. Houston (60-29) is the fourth team in AL history to win 60 games prior to the All-Star break and holds an astounding 16 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the AL West.

The All-Star trio of Jose Altuve (major league-best .347 average), George Springer (27 home runs) and Carlos Correa (20 homers) fuel an offense that leads the majors in runs scored (527), homers (148) and batting average (.289). Altuve strung together five consecutive three-hit performances prior to the break, the longest streak since Hall-of-Famer George Brett's six-game run in 1976. Minnesota (45-43) surprisingly is in second place in the AL Central - 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland - in a stunning turnaround from last season's 59-103 record. All-Star Miguel Sano has turned into a force with 21 homers and 62 RBIs, belting 13 shots on the road to help the Twins compile a stellar 25-15 mark away from home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT Southwest (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Jose Berrios (8-2, 3.53 ERA) vs. Astros RH Charlie Morton (6-3, 3.82)

Berrios has won five of his last six decisions but has seen his performance slip over his past three starts. The 23-year-old has posted a 6.23 ERA during the span after compiling a 2.67 mark and .181 batting average against over his first eight turns. Berrios lost to the Astros on May 30, when he gave up four runs and five hits over five innings, and is 1-2 with an 8.03 ERA in three career starts against them.

Morton missed six-plus weeks with a lat strain but returned on July 7 to beat Toronto, allowing one run and four hits over six innings. The 33-year-old has struck out 68 batters in 63 2/3 frames and appears on his way to reaching 100 for the third time in his career. Morton allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings of a no-decision in his only career turn against Minnesota in 2015.

Walk-Offs

1. The Astros are 8-2 against the Twins since the beginning of the 2016 season and swept a three-game series at Minnesota by a cumulative 40-16 score in late May.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer (back) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Saturday.

3. Springer, who is 4-for-7 with a homer against Berrios, has hit a franchise-record nine leadoff shots this season.

PREDICTION: Astros 8, Twins 6