Preview: Twins at Astros

The Houston Astros have pulverized Minnesota pitching this season and look to defeat the host Twins for the fifth straight time in 2017 when they meet Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Houston collected 14 hits in Friday's series-opening 10-5 victory and has outscored the Twins 50-21 in the four victories.

The Astros got a three-run homer from Brian McCann to cap an eight-run second inning in their latest offensive onslaught while Marwin Gonzalez also went deep as part of a 3-for-5 performance. All-Star Jose Altuve recorded two hits after five consecutive three-hit efforts to help Houston (61-29) move 32 games above .500 for the first time since the final day of the 1999 season. Minnesota has dropped three consecutive games but figures to receive a boost on Saturday as Joe Mauer (back) is eligible to be activated from the disabled list. "I think that reports coming into town were that he had a good break in terms of returning to good health," Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters. "So far, I've seen nothing that has dispelled that. I'd be surprised if he's not ready to be active (Saturday)."

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ATT Sportsnet-Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (10-6, 2.99 ERA) vs. Astros RH Joe Musgrove (4-7, 6.04)

Santana lost his last two starts despite turning in his fourth complete game of the season in one of them - a 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The 34-year-old All-Star has excelled on the road, going 6-2 with a 2.19 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in eight turns. Santana is 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA in five career outings against Houston but wasn't involved in the decision on May 29, when he gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings.

Musgrove is winless over his last four starts as he remains in the rotation with Dallas Keuchel and Collin McHugh sidelined with injuries. The 24-year-old was shelled for 18 runs and 23 hits - including six homers - in 15 innings over his last three turns. Musgrove is just 2-6 with a 5.40 ERA in nine home starts this season.

Walk-Offs

1. The Astros have won the last seven meetings between the clubs.

2. Minnesota CF Byron Buxton (groin) and 1B Kennys Vargas (foot) both departed Friday's contest.

3. Altuve has gone a scorching 26-for-50 over his last 12 games to raise his average to a major league-leading .351.

PREDICTION: Astros 13, Twins 5