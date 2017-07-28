Preview: Twins at Athletics

Jaime Garcia is poised to make his American League debut with the Minnesota Twins and the veteran left-hander will be under more pressure than simply wanting to make a positive impression on his new teammates. Acquired in a trade with Atlanta earlier in the week, Garcia will pitch the opener of a three-game series at the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

"It means a lot that they believe in me," Garcia said of the Twins trading for him. "It gets me fired up. Just the fact they traded one of their prospects to get me, it just motivates me even more." Garcia, who has won at least 10 games four times in his career, will be tasked with trying to halt a four-game losing streak that dropped Minnesota two games under .500. While the Twins are six games back of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central, Oakland is buried in last place in the AL West and most of its drama revolves around whether right-hander Sonny Gray will be traded to a contender, with the New York Yankees rumored to be a potential destination. The Athletics are coming off a four-game sweep in Toronto, losing the final two games on walk-off home runs.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Jaime García (4-7, 4.30 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Daniel Gossett (2-5, 5.40)

Garcia exited Atlanta on a high note, winning his second straight start last time out by limiting the league-best Dodgers to three runs over seven innings. The 31-year-old Mexico native also went seven innings in his previous turn, permitting one run on four hits to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks. That halted a seven-start winless drought in which he went 0-4 and was tagged for at least five runs in four straight outings.

Gossett won for the first time in a month in his last turn, matching his career high with six strikeouts while holding the New York Mets to two runs and five hits over six innings. The 24-year-old rookie pitched a career-high seven innings in his previous outing against Tampa Bay, taking the loss despite giving up three runs on seven hits. Gossett will be making his ninth career start as he seeks his first win at home.

Walk-Offs

1. Athletics SS Marcus Semien was 12-for-27 on the seven-game road trip.

2. Twins 3B Miguel Sano sat the out past two games with a bruised right hand and is questionable for Friday.

3. Oakland placed C Josh Phegley (left oblique) on the 10-day disabled list amid a series of roster moves.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Athletics 4