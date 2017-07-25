Preview: Twins at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame some disappointing news to win the series opener and attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Los Angeles rallied for a 6-4 triumph on Monday after learning ace Clayton Kershaw would miss at least a month with a lower back strain.

The Dodgers, who own an 11 1/2-game lead in the National League West, squandered a 3-2 advantage before rookie Cody Bellinger belted a three-run homer in the eighth inning for the victory. The 22-year-old Bellinger figures to run away with the NL Rookie of the Year award as he leads Los Angeles with 28 home runs and 67 RBIs in only 80 games. Eddie Rosario looks to continue his hot streak at the plate as he is 7-for-11 over his last three contests after collecting three hits - including a homer - and three RBIs on Monday. The Twins, who are 3 1/2 games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central and two back in the wild-card race, strengthened their postseason chances Monday by acquiring left-hander Jaime Garcia from Atlanta.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Jose Berrios (9-3, 3.50 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (8-4, 4.23)

Berrios is coming off a victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday in which he allowed one run and six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old Puerto Rican has struggled on the road of late, going 0-2 while surrendering 16 runs - 11 earned - and 21 hits in 13 frames over his last three outings. Berrios has yet to face Los Angeles in his career but is 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA in three interleague starts.

Maeda has won each of his last two starts, allowing one run over five innings in both outings. The 29-year-old native of Japan has gone 5-0 with a 3.22 ERA in six starts at home since losing his season opener to San Diego. Maeda never has faced Minnesota but is 3-0 with a 1.06 ERA in three interleague starts this year after going 0-2 with a 6.43 mark in three turns last campaign.

Walk-Offs

1. The Twins reshaped their pitching staff, recalling RHP Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester, designating LHP Craig Breslow for assignment, trading RHP Nick Tepesch to Toronto and returning Rule 5 RHP Justin Haley to Boston.

2. Los Angeles placed Kershaw (back) and RHP Brandon McCarthy (finger) on the 10-day disabled list and optioned OF Trayce Thompson to Triple-A Oklahoma City while recalling RHP Josh Ravin and purchasing the contract of LHP Edward Paredes from the Pacific Coast League club and activating LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (foot) from the DL.

3. In addition to Garcia, Minnesota also acquired C Anthony Recker and cash from Atlanta for RHP Huascar Ynoa.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Twins 3