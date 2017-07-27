Turner's walk-off single lifts Dodgers to fifth straight win

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting good at their on-field celebrations. They had another one Wednesday night after Justin Turner singled with two outs in the ninth inning to drive in Austin Barnes with the winning run in a 6-5 victory against the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium.

It was the eighth walk-off victory of the season for the Dodgers and finished off their 13th series sweep.

"You know something is going to happen," Turner said. "You just don't know who it's going to be."

Barnes singled up the middle with one out in the ninth off closer Brandon Kintzler (2-2) and Chris Taylor hit a hard grounder off the glove of diving shortstop Jorge Polanco. Barnes and Taylor moved to second and third on a groundout by Corey Seager, bringing up Turner, who lifted the Dodgers to their fifth straight win.

"This is who we are," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "People talk about riding a wave and when is it going to stop? I think there's a process in place and the process is to play 27 outs to the end."

The Dodgers surrendered five unearned runs and trailed 5-0 after the top of the fourth, but they began chipping away off Twins starter Ervin Santana, while relievers Ross Stripling, Brandon Morrow and Pedro Baez did not allow a base runner over the next four innings.

Chase Utley pinch-hit with two outs in the seventh and doubled off Santana to drive in two runs and cut the deficit to 5-4. That also chased Santana, who came in leading the majors with four complete games.

Taylor Rogers escaped the jam by getting Corey Seager to fly out to right after Matt Belisle relieved Santana and walked Chris Taylor.

Turner walked to lead off the eighth inning against Rogers, who surrendered a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth to Cody Bellinger in a 6-4 win by the Dodgers on Monday night. Rogers won the rematch Wednesday, striking out Bellinger on a 3-2 pitch.

Enrique Hernandez pinch-hit for Joc Pederson and Twins manager Paul Molitor countered with Kintzler for the five-out save opportunity. Hernandez singled through the right side on a hit-and-run to put runners on first and third, and Logan Forsythe then lifted a shallow fly ball to center.

Hernandez was stealing on the pitch and center fielder Zack Granite tried to double him up at first, but nobody was covering the bag and the ball continued into a photographer's well next to the first-base dugout. Turner tagged and scored on the play to tie the score at 5.

"It looks bad because we had nobody there," Molitor said. "He thought that was possibly his better chance than getting the guy out at home, but he committed to throw before he realized he had nobody there."

Max Kepler doubled to right off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen to start the ninth. Ehire Adrianza's slow roller to first moved Kepler to third with one out, but Jansen struck out Jason Castro and Polanco to escape the jam.

The Twins scored first for the third time in the series as Granite drove in the first run for the second consecutive night. Minnesota plated three runs in all during the third inning.

Castro began the rally with a one-out line-drive single off the glove of second baseman Forsythe. Santana then laid down a bunt in front of the plate and catcher Yasmani Grandal elected to throw to second, but the ball sailed into the runner and out of the reach of shortstop Seager, putting runners on first and second.

After a flyout by Brian Dozier, Granite lofted an RBI double down the right-field line off an elevated changeup from starting pitcher Brock Stewart. With runners on second and third, Joe Mauer grounded a two-run single up the middle to make it 3-0.

Stewart, making his first start of the season after six scoreless relief appearances, threw 41 pitches through the first three innings. Roberts said he planned to limit Stewart to 45-50 pitches, and Roberts let Stewart hit to start the third inning.

Stewart nearly got through it, but a two-out error by Forsythe kept the inning alive and ended his night after 55 pitches.

Stripling came in to pitch and Dozier doubled to right to score two more runs for a 5-0 lead, all the runs coming with two outs.

"We tried to find a way to salvage a game here and got off to a good start," Molitor said.

Santana, making his first appearance at Dodger Stadium in 10 years, cruised through the first three innings before the Dodger hitters appeared to see the ball better the second time through the order.

After deep flyouts by Turner and Bellinger to start the fourth inning, Pederson hit a deep home run to right field to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Yasiel Puig followed with a one-out homer to left in the fifth off Santana to make it 5-2.

NOTES: Twins C Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 and has hits in all 14 games against the Dodgers in his career, batting .529. ... Minnesota C Anthony Recker was optioned to Triple-A Chattanooga two days after he was acquired in a trade that also brought LHP Jaime Garcia from the Atlanta Braves. ... The announced attendance of 50,941 represented the largest crowd the Twins have played in front of since they beat the Detroit Tigers in a one-game American League Central tiebreaker in 2009.