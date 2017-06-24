Mejia shaky but claims win for Twins over Indians

CLEVELAND -- It wasn't the prettiest five innings of work, but Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor will take it.

Ten of the first 19 batters that Twins starter Adalberto Mejia faced reached base, but none of them scored.

"There were some stressful innings, but he got through them somehow," Molitor said.

Jorge Polanco homered and Brian Dozier had three hits and two RBIs in support of Mejia as the Twins topped the Cleveland Indians 5-0 on Friday night at Progressive Field.

Mejia (2-3) threw 104 pitches in five scoreless innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts and five walks.

Four of the five walks came in the first two innings, but Mejia managed to navigate his way through without giving up any runs.

"His stuff was good, but sometimes he tries to get cute with his stuff," Molitor said. "He had a lot of 3-2 counts, but he got big outs and five zeroes."

Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (6-6) pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (four earned) and eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

Mejia and relievers Tyler Duffey, Taylor Rogers and Trevor Hildenberger combined on a four-hitter.

It was Mejia's second consecutive start against Cleveland. In his last start against the Indians on June 17 in Minnesota, Mejia was the losing pitcher in a 6-2 Cleveland win. In that game, Mejia pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs.

"This time I tried to prepare and had a better game plan," Mejia said.

Leading 4-0, the Twins added an insurance run in the seventh inning. With two outs and nobody on, Byron Buxton reached on a bunt single and went to second when Bauer threw wildly to first on the play. Dozier followed with a single to right field, giving Minnesota a 5-0 lead and knocking Bauer out of the game.

It was Bauer's fourth start against Minnesota this year. In his first three, he was 3-0 with a 3.26 ERA.

Bauer retired the side in order in the first inning, two on strikeouts. But the Twins sent eight men to the plate in the second inning, and half of them scored.

Max Kepler led off the inning by bouncing a double off the right field wall. Kepler went to third on a flyout to deep right by Eduardo Escobar. Eddie Rosario followed with a single to right field, scoring Kepler with the first run of the game. Polanco worked the count to 3-2, then pounded a pitch over the right field wall for his third home run, pushing the lead to 3-0.

"Jorge fouled off some tough fastballs, then took advantage of a fastball Bauer left over the plate," Molitor said of the home run.

Jason Castro drew a walk and Buxton blasted a line drive that was caught in left field by Daniel Robertson for the second out. But Dozier doubled over the head of center fielder Austin Jackson, scoring Castro to make it 4-0.

"He threw too many pitches that were catching too much of the plate. Most of them were fastballs," Indians manager Terry Francona said of Bauer.

In the fourth inning, the Indians loaded the bases with one out. Erik Gonzalez struck out with the bases loaded for the second time in three innings, and Francisco Lindor lined out to end the inning without a run being scored.

"It seemed like we had baserunners in every inning the first five innings and good chances. We weren't able to do anything with it," said Francona, whose team was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

NOTES: The Indians reinstated RHP Cody Allen from the paternity list and optioned RHP Adam Plutko to Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians 3B Jose Ramirez, who had started 70 of the Indians' first 71 games, was given a day off. Rookie INF Erik Gonzalez started in place of Ramirez, who pinch hit in the ninth inning and grounded out to end the game.. ... Twins 3B Miguel Sano did not play because of a sinus infection. ... The Twins selected the contracts of RHP Dillon Gee and RHP Trevor Hildenberger from Triple-A Rochester. ... The Twins also designated for assignment RHP Alex Wimmers and LHP Mason Melotakis.