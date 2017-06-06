Preview: Twins at Mariners

The Minnesota Twins are the surprise leaders in the American League Central despite sporting the worst home record in baseball. That's because the Twins have the second-best road record in the majors, which they will try to build upon when they continue their 10-game trek at the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

Minnesota started the road trip by taking three of four at the Los Angeles Angels to improve to 17-6 away from home, trailing only the Houston Astros for the best road mark in the majors. "This whole road thing is difficult to surmise," Twins manager Paul Molitor told reporters. "It's a flip of what you usually expect, to win more at home." The resurgent Mariners have won seven of eight after a three-game sweep of Tampa Bay over the weekend, outscoring the Rays 28-7. Danny Valencia set a franchise record with nine straight hits in the series for Seattle, which has scored 57 runs during the 7-1 stretch as it continues its 11-game homestand.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Héctor Santiago (4-5, 4.76 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (4-0, 1.26)

Santiago opened the season by winning four of his first five decisions and had a string of five quality starts in six games before taking a downward turn. He was pounded by Houston for six runs over six innings and surrendered three home runs for the second time this season on May 31. The long ball has contributed to his demise as he's allowed 10 homers over his last five appearances.

Paxton looked like he didn't miss a beat after missing nearly the entire month of May with a forearm strain, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings of three-hit ball to beat Colorado on Wednesday. The 28-year-old has yet to permit a home run this season and has not allowed a run in five of his seven starts. Paxton struck out nine in seven innings of one-run ball to win at Minnesota last September.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners C Mike Zunino is 11-for-23 with a homer, four doubles and 11 RBIs in the last six games.

2. Twins OF Miguel Sano is 9-for-23 with three homers and six RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz was 7-for-11 with two homers against Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Twins 3