Preview: Twins at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have scored a season-best 12 runs twice during their four-game winning streak and look to keep the offense flourishing when they host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Suddenly explosive Seattle has crossed the plate 40 times during the stretch and is aiming for its ninth win in the last 10 games.

Kyle Seager homered and drove in four runs while Robinson Cano clubbed a three-run shot during Tuesday's 12-3 trouncing of the Twins. "We're just trying to play our game and things are going our way," Cano said in a postgame television interview. "We're doing the job early in the game, and that has been a key." Tuesday's defeat was only Minnesota's second in its last 10 games at Safeco Field, ending its five-game winning streak in Seattle. Joe Mauer went 2-for-5 with an RBI for the Twins and is 11-for-25 with three homers and 10 RBIs in his last six contests at Safeco Field.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (1-1, 3.95 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Yovani Gallardo (2-6, 6.24)

Mejia pitched well in a no-decision in his last turn, giving up one run and five hits over six innings against the Los Angeles Angels. The 23-year-old has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his last five starts. Mejia has struck out 24 and issued 14 walks while serving up five homers in 27 1/3 frames.

Gallardo has been horrific in his last three starts, losing all three while posting a 12.75 ERA over 12 innings. The 31-year-old served up two homers to Colorado in his last start, when he gave up five runs and six hits in three frames. Gallardo is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA in nine career starts versus the Twins and struggles against Jason Castro (8-for-21) and Mauer (7-for-16).

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (calf) departed Tuesday's game and will undergo further examination, although MGR Scott Servais expects him to play on Wednesday.

2. Minnesota SS Jorge Polanco left the team Tuesday due to the death of his grandfather in the Dominican Republic, and a return date isn't yet known.

3. Seattle reportedly is near an agreement with SS Jean Segura, who currently is on the disabled list with an ankle injury, on a five-year, $70 million contract extension.

PREDICTION: Mariners 9, Twins 7