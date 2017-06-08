Preview: Twins at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners extended their winning streak to a season-high five games in dramatic fashion and strive to continue the success when they conclude their three-game home series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Mike Zunino clubbed two homers on Wednesday, including a two-run blast with two outs in the ninth inning to account for a 6-5 victory.

Seattle, which has racked up 46 runs during the winning streak, will be without Nelson Cruz for the second straight contest after he injured his right calf during Tuesday's game. "He had the MRI taken (Wednesday)," Mariners manager Scott Servais told reporters. "I don't know how long he'll be out, maybe a day or two. He's got something going on there with the tightness in the calf." Cruz is tied for the American League RBI lead (46) with Twins slugger Miguel Sano, who belted a three-run homer in Wednesday's game and has gone deep four times during his eight-game hitting streak. Minnesota allowed 18 runs while losing the first two games of the series and has dropped seven of its last 10 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (2-4, 7.23 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Christian Bergman (3-2, 4.36)

Gibson has allowed two earned runs in each of his last two outings as he attempts to recover from a porous start. The 29-year-old struck out a season-high six while beating the Los Angeles Angels in his last turn, giving up two runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Gibson is 2-2 with a 2.92 ERA in six career starts against the Mariners and has shut down Zunino (1-for-10).

Bergman has won three of his last four starts, allowing no runs in two of the victories and two in the other. The UC Irvine product defeated Tampa Bay in his last turn as he gave up two runs and seven hits over six innings. The 29-year-old Bergman is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in three career appearances (two starts) at Safeco Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager homered in each of the first two games of the series and has registered 11 RBIs over his last nine contests.

2. Minnesota placed LHP Hector Santiago (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and SS Jorge Polanco on the bereavement list, recalled 1B Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester and claimed RHP Chris Heston off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3. Seattle SS Jean Segura officially inked the five-year, $70 million contract extension that runs through the 2022 campaign.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Twins 4