Preview: Twins at Padres

The San Diego Padres are well out of the playoff race but suddenly are playing at a high level. The Padres look to win for the ninth time in 13 games when they attempt to complete a two-game sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday afternoon.

Austin Hedges, who hit a two-run homer, and rookie Hunter Renfroe combined for the team's four hits as San Diego posted a 3-0 victory in Tuesday's series opener. Rookie Manuel Margot drove in the other run but was hitless in three at-bats after going 14-for-28 with three homers in his previous seven games. Minnesota recorded just three singles while losing its third straight and seventh in eight contests to remain 4 1/2 games behind Kansas City for the American League's second wild card. The Twins, who are 1-6 on their eight-game road trip, dropped to 7-2 all-time in San Diego with Tuesday's defeat.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (11-7, 3.37 ERA) vs. Padres RH Luis Perdomo (5-5, 4.76)

Santana is winless in his last two starts after serving up four homers and yielding nine runs in 10 innings. The All-Star is limiting opposing batters to a .217 average but has sabotaged his efforts by allowing 23 home runs - the ninth time in his 13-year career he has allowed more than 20. The 34-year-old Santana is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA in four career starts against the Padres, with one of the victories occurring in 2014 while with Atlanta.

Perdomo is 4-1 over his last six starts, giving up fewer than two runs in three of those outings. The 24-year-old has served up one just homer during the stretch after surrendering four over his previous three turns. Perdomo, who is facing the Twins for the first time, is 4-1 with a 4.89 ERA in 10 home starts this season.

Walk-Offs

1. Twins 1B Joe Mauer, who was 0-for-4 in the opener, is two hits shy of Tony Oliva (1,917) for third place on the franchise list.

2. Slumping San Diego 1B Wil Myers was hitless in three at-bats on Tuesday after a two-game benching.

3. Minnesota CF Byron Buxton (groin) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in the opener. The Twins also recalled RHP Dillon Gee from Triple-A Rochester.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Padres 2