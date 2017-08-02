Chacin outduels Berrios as Padres blank Twins

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Padres’ Jhoulys Chacin was good against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Real good.

The San Diego right-hander threw seven scoreless innings and Austin Hedges smacked a two-run homer as the Padres beat the Twins 3-0.

Chacin (11-7) was stellar, giving up three hits and two walks. He struck out three as he won for the fifth time in his last six starts.

“The only thing you can do is to try and go out and throw zeros and hopefully your team will score runs,” Chacin said. “You always enjoy a pitching duel.”

Jose Berrios (9-5) was the tough loser, as he pitched nearly as well as Chacin. Berrios lost for the third time in four starts despite allowing only a run and two hits in seven innings. He walked two with four strikeouts.

“He had a really good night, but he was a little unlucky with our run support,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Just not enough offense.”

The Twins have dropped three straight and seven of eight. On their current road trip, they’re 1-6.

After Chacin exited, Kirby Yates and Brad Hand finished off the Twins, with Hand throwing a perfect ninth for his seventh save.

Hedges, whose 14th homer came in the eighth, and Hunter Renfroe each had two of the Padres’ four hits.

“That felt really good,” Hedges said. “I was putting in some work on my swing while I had some time off, so to see it work was really cool.”

Minnesota made some noise in the seventh when Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton singled.

However, Zack Granite hit into a double play between the hits, and Jason Castro struck out after Buxton stole second.

The Padres got their first hit in the sixth when Renfroe’s dribbler to third resulted in an infield single. Hedges followed with a rocket to right center that Max Kepler nearly snagged in a spectacular fashion. However, it went off his glove for a double, with Renfroe advancing to third.

“I think when I‘m hot, when I‘m going good, I‘m using the whole field. It allows me to stay on more pitches.”

Renfroe scored on Manuel Margot’s run-scoring fly for the game’s first run.

Berrios had little trouble with the Padres. After allowing a walk to Carlos Asuaje, the second batter he faced, he retired the next 13 batters, with a long fly to the fence by Jose Pirela being the only threat.

“I was trying to be passive because they are so aggressive,” Berrios said through a translator. “Me and Jason (Castro) had a plan and that was part of it. It went well.”

The Twins, who were shut out for only the second time this season, squandered a prime chance in the third when the Padres got sloppy on defense.

Third baseman Cory Spangenberg, playing near second in the shift, overthrew first baseman Wil Myers on Castro’s grounder to open the inning. Then Myers threw wildly to second when trying to erase Castro on Berrios’ bunt.

But it didn’t faze Chacin, as he retired the top of the order as Brian Dozier popped up, Kepler struck out and Miguel Sano produced a comebacker.

“We are kind of pressing to try and win games,” Molitor said. “Just keep the line moving instead of trying to hit three-run home runs.”

Chacin tried his best to show his appreciation for remaining a Padre. He was being mentioned as a possible candidate to be traded this week.

“I just want to keep going out and giving it all you’ve got for the team and appreciate the opportunity they’ve given me,” he said.

NOTES: Twins OF Byron Buxton (groin, migraines) was reinstated off the disabled list and he started in center, going 1-for-2. ... Minnesota RHP Dillon Gee was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. He will be used in long relief. ... Padres OF Manuel Margot was named the NL Player of the Week for the first time in his career after hitting .500 with six extra-base hits. ... Struggling Padres 1B Wil Myers was back in the lineup after being benched for two games. He was hitless in three plate appearances.