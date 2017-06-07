3B Miguel Sano jumped past Baltimore's Manny Machado and into first place at his position in the latest voting for the American League's All-Star team. Sano, who is batting .306 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs, has 638,952 votes, nearly 100,000 more than Cleveland's Jose Ramirez (541,040). Machado (520,116) dropped to third. "It makes me happy to be close to my first All-Star Game as a big-leaguer," Sano said. Despite the Twins leading the AL Central, Sano is the team's only player in the top five in All-Star voting.

RHP Kyle Gibson is scheduled to start the series finale Thursday in Seattle, Twins manager Paul Molitor said. Gibson (2-4, 7.23 ERA) got a victory his last time out June 2 against the host Los Angeles Angels, allowing two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings and striking out a season-high six batters.

LHP Hector Santiago (4-6) allowed just three hits over 2 2/3 innings Tuesday, but he struggled with his control. He walked four batters. "He walked four guys the first three innings and they all scored," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "That just puts you in a bad spot."

SS Jorge Polanco was scratched from the lineup Tuesday and headed home to the Dominican Republic after the death of his grandfather, Maximo Polanco. "These things are tough. I understand they were very close," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It's been weighing on him the last week or so." Molitor said he didn't know when Polanco would be back in the lineup. "He's going to take all the time he needs," Molitor said. Ehire Adrianza replaced Polanco at short on Tuesday and Molitor said the team would likely make a roster move Wednesday, putting Polanco on the bereavement list and summoning a replacement from Triple-A Rochester.

C Chris Gimenez made his fourth relief appearance of the season Tuesday, pitching a 1-2-3 eighth inning against Seattle. Gimenez got Kyle Seager, who earlier homered and had four RBIs, to fly out ot the warning track in center field. "He gassed up on me, bumped like 6 mph on his fastball," Seager said. "He's legit. A two-way guy."