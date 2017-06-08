3B Miguel Sano hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, his 15th of the season, that increased his RBI total to 46, tying Seattle's Nelson Cruz for the American League lead. Sano's 416-foot blast, over Seattle's bullpen in left-center field, gave the Twins a three-run lead in a game they lost 6-5. "Miguel hit a hanging curveball," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "It put us ahead but we just couldn't find a way to add on."

RHP Brandon Kintzler suffered his third blown save of the season Wednesday, giving up a two-run homer to right field Seattle's Mike Zunino with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. "I didn't know he could go the other way like that," Kintzler admitted. "I left a pitch out over the plate and he did what he was supposed to do there." Kintzler, who has 15 saves, got two groundouts to open the ninth before allowing a single to Ben Gamel. Zunino then hit a 2-1 pitch for the winner. "Kintzler has been real good, but a lot of the damage was done when we got behind hitters," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He gets behind 2-0 and they get a base hit up the middle, and he gets behind 2-0 and the guys hits a homer."

LHP Hector Santiago was placed on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness. Santiago lasted just 2 2/3 innings in Tuesday's series opener in Seattle, allowing five runs in a 12-3 defeat. "He just didn't feel quite right warming up," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "He tried to get loose (Wednesday) but said he was OK, not great. There's a lot of season to go. The 10-day DL is the right thing to try to get him back 100 percent."

RHP Chris Heston was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and was expected to join the Twins in Seattle on Wednesday night. "A couple of years ago he spent about the entire season in the San Francisco rotation, so he's got some length and experience," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. Heston started the season in the Seattle organization and pitched in two games, including one start, for the Mariners. He went 0-1 with a 19.80 ERA before being claimed off waivers by the Dodgers. Molitor said Heston could be a candidate to start Sunday in San Francisco unless he's needed out of the bullpen before then.

RHP Nick Tepesch was released. He had been optioned to Triple-A Rochester on May 13. Tepesch started one game for the Twins, an 11-1 loss to Boston on May 6. In that game Tepesch pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs, only one earned, on five hits, with two strikeouts and two walks

1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to take the place of SS Jorge Polanco on the roster. Polanco was placed on the bereavement list. Vargas put on a show in batting practice, hitting a ball into the upper deck in right field at Safeco Field. The only player reach that level during a game was retired slugger Mo Vaughn. "Where I think he'll fit in the lineup, we'll use him," Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Vargas. "When Jorge gets back, we'll see where we're at."

SS Jorge Polanco was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday after the death of his grandfather, Maximo Polanco, in the Dominican Republic. Polanco flew back home to the Dominican on Tuesday night. "We might not see Jorge until Monday," Twins manager Paul Molitor said.