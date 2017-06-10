RHP Jose Berrios will seek to improve his road record to 4-0 this season when he faces the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. He will attempt to become just the sixth starter to go at least 4-0 on the road this season. His 2.70 ERA on the road is second best to Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel (2.20) among the starters who are 3-0 or better away from home. Berrios has never faced the Giants.

RHP Chris Heston was honored during Friday's game with a video tribute of the no-hitter he threw for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets exactly two years ago. He tipped his cap from the top step of the Twins dugout to acknowledge the crowd's applause. Heston was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

RHP Ervin Santana drove in three of his team's four runs in Friday's win over the San Francisco Giants. The three RBIs equaled his previous career total and were the most for a Twins pitcher since RHP Luis Tiant had three against the Milwaukee Brewers in 1970. Santana's bases-clearing double came exactly 10 years after he delivered a two-run, bases-loaded double for the Los Angeles Angels against the St. Louis Cardinals.

C Jason Castro extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a third-inning single in Friday's win over the San Francisco Giants. The San Francisco Bay Area native, a member of the Sports Hall of Fame in the Oakland suburb of Castro Valley, also drew a walk in front of RHP Ervin Santana's bases-clearing double in the fourth inning.