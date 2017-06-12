LHP Adalberto Mejia will open an 11-game homestand for the Twins when he faces the Seattle Mariners for the second consecutive time Monday night. He didn't get a decision in a 6-5 loss at Seattle on Wednesday, allowing three runs in five innings. It was his only career meeting with the Mariners. Mejia has yet to lose at home this season, going 1-0 with a 4.12 ERA in four starts.

LHP Randy Rosario was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga in order to create a roster spot for LHP Nik Turley. Rosario pitched twice since joining the big-league club June 1, allowing eight runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

LHP Nik Turley got hit hard in his major league debut Sunday, but limited the San Francisco Giants to four runs in four-plus innings and left with a lead in the Twins' eventual 13-8 loss. The 10-year minor-leaguer allowed five doubles among eight hits, but didn't walk a batter and struck out four. He nearly helped himself at the plate with a liner that was snared by Giants 3B Eduardo Nunez with two on and two out in the fourth inning.

CF Byron Buxton raised his batting average to a season-best .205 with a home run and a single Sunday against the San Francisco Giants. Buxton, who began the three-game series batting .198, went a combined 1-for-5 in Minnesota's wins Friday and Saturday, before recording just his sixth multi-hit game of the season in the series finale.

RHP Chris Heston enjoyed a personally successful homecoming in San Francisco on Sunday when he stood to be the winning pitcher in relief before a late Giants explosion produced a 13-8 victory. The former Giants no-hit pitcher entered the game with the Twins up 5-3 in the fifth inning and allowed an inherited baserunner to score. But he retired the last two men he faced with the potential game-tying run on base, helping the Twins retain a lead they eventually would not hold.