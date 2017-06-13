RHP Alex Wimmers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Monday's game. Wimmers pitched Monday and allowed one run on three hits in 1 1/3 innings. The right-hander has appeared in five games for the Twins in relief with an ERA of 4.76.

RHP Chris Heston was optioned toTriple-A Rochester before Monday's game. The Twins claimed Heston off waivers Wednesday from the Los Angeles Dodgers. He pitched just once for Minnesota before he was sent down Monday, pitching a scoreless inning in Sunday's 13-8 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

IF Jorge Polanco was reinstated from the bereavement list prior to Monday's game against Seattle. Polanco was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday after the death of his grandfather. He was not in the lineup Monday. Polanco batted .251 in 46 games prior to his recent absence from the team.

C Chris Gimenez made his fifth appearance of the season as a relief pitcher. Gimenez took the mound in the top of the ninth inning as Minnesota trailed 12-3. He surrendered a pair of runs in the ninth on hits by Nelson Cruz and Kyle Seager.