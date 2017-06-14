3B Eduardo Escobar matched a career high with a five-hit game Tuesday. Escobar had five singles in his first five at-bats and was finally retired in the eighth inning to finish the game 5-for-6. He also had five hits on Aug. 22, 2014 against Detroit.

2B Brian Dozier homered in the bottom of the third inning to extend his hitting streak to eight games. In doing so, Dozier followed Eddie Rosario for back-to-back homers. Dozier has now been involved in nine of the last 14 times Minnesota has homered in back-to-back at-bats.

LF Eddie Rosario had a multi-home run game the first time in his career and finished Tuesday's game with three homers. Rosario homered in both the second and third innings of Tuesday's win, and both came on the first pitch of the at-bat. His third homer came in the bottom of the eighth inning off Mariners catcher Carlos Ruiz, who made his first career appearance as a pitcher.

RHP Ryan Pressly was recalled from Triple-A Rochester before Tuesday's game. Pressly took the roster spot of right-hander Alex Wimmers, who was optioned to Rochester after Monday's loss. Pressly had a 9.50 ERA in 22 relief appearances before his previous demotion.

RHP Drew Rucinski was sent outright to Triple-A Rochester. In two games with the Twins this season, Rucinski has given up five runs in 4 1/3 innings (10.38 ERA)

LHP Glen Perkins threw a simulated inning Tuesday in Fort Myers, Fla. Perkins has not pitched yet this season after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. The Twins closer was originally not expected to return to action until after the end of June, although that timetable could be pushed back a bit.