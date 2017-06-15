LHP Hector Santiago, on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness since June 7,played long toss from a distance of 200 feet on Tuesday and will throw a bullpen session on Thursday before being re-evaluated. "We'll get a little better indication when he gets on the mound tomorrow and throws a side," Twins manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday. "Then we'll have to think about if he's going to need to throw another side, if he's going to potentially be activated sometime relatively close to his date that he can return."

IF Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-4 and hit his sixth home run of the season on Wednesday to match his 2016 total and halfway to his career high (12) set in 2015. Escobar is hitting .556 (15-for-27) in his last seven games.

OF Byron Buxton went 3-for-3 with a walk, hit his second home run in his last three games and stole his 11th and 12th bases of the season to lead the team. Buxton added a double to give him his first game with multiple extra base hits since his final game of 2016 at Chicago-AL.

RHP Drew Rucinski was signed to a minor league contract. He had been sent outright to Triple-A Rochester Tuesday. In two games with the Twins this season, Rucinski has given up five runs in 4 1/3 innings (10.38 ERA)

RHP Ervin Santana allowed five earned runs in five innings against the Mariners on Wednesday, marking the fourth time with five-plus runs in his last eight starts. His nine hits allowed were a season high and his most since allowing 11 against the White Sox on Sept. 1, 2016.