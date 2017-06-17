FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
June 17, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 2 months ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LHP Nik Turley (0-1) struggled again in his second major league start on Friday. The left-hander allowed a three-run homer to Edwin Encarnacion in the third inning and ran into trouble again in the fifth when he allowed four runs. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and surrendered eight runs, nine hits and four walks. Turley might not get another chance with left-hander Hector Santiago nearing a return from the disabled list.

LHP Hector Santiago, on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain, will throw another bullpen session Saturday after Thursday's 31-pitch session. The team will decide whether to send Santiago on a rehab assignment after Saturday's work. The left-hander is 4-6 with a 5.26 ERA in 13 appearances this year. He has been out since June 7 with the injury.

OF Eddie Rosario hit his ninth homer of the year on Friday night, an opposite-field shot in the sixth inning off Cleveland right-hander Carlos Carrasco. Rosario has homered four times in his last four games after hitting five in his first 56 games. The lefty-swinging Rosario has hit each of his homers against right-handed pitchers in Minnesota's Target Field.

1B Joe Mauer was back in the lineup on Friday after a day off and went 0-for-4, snapping his 15-game hitting streak against Cleveland. Mauer surprisingly struggled against Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco. He struck out three times against Carrasco on Friday after entering the game with a .500 average (11 for 22), one homer, two walks and five strikeouts against the right-hander.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

