LHP Adalberto Mejia (1-3) pitched 4 2/3 innings, yielding two runs, five hits and three walks in Saturday's doubleheader. Mejia started the second game, but his outing was cut short by a 1 hour, 15 minute rain delay. Mejia allowed two homers for the two runs. He has now given up four homers in his last 8 2/3 innings. In his previous 29 1/3 innings, he allowed five home runs.

RHP Alan Busenitz had his contract selected from Triple-A Rochester before the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. Busenitz made his major league debut in the game, giving up a run on two hits and a walk in two innings. Busenitz had a 2.15 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings in Triple-A.

SS Royce Lewis, the first overall pick in the 2017 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, signed with the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. The deal is for $6.725 million, according to a CBS Sports report. The 18-year-old played third base and center field before moving to shortstop at JSerra Catholic High School in Southern California. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Lewis was named the 2017 Gatorade Player of the Year in California and Trinity League Player of the Year for the third consecutive season. A right-handed hitter, Lewis batted .429 with nine doubles and four home runs as a senior.

RHP Alex Wimmers was recalled from Triple-A Rochester before Saturday's doubleheader to serve as Minnesota?s 26th player for the two games. Wimmers pitched 1 2/3 innings in the first game and gave up one run on one hit and three walks and will be returned to Triple-A after the doubleheader. Wimmers has a 4.91 ERA in the majors this year.

2B Brian Dozier homered in the sixth inning of Saturday's second game of the doubleheader. It was Dozier's 12th homer of the year. He is tied with the New York Yankees Starlin Castro for the most homers in the majors by a second baseman.

RHP Chris Heston was sent outright to Triple-A Rochester. He's 0-1 with a 16.50 ERA in 6.0 innings pitched for the Twins this season.

RHP Ryan Pressly was optioned to Triple-A Rochester before Saturday's doubleheader so Minnesota could call up LHP Adam Wilk, who started the first game. Pressly's demotion wasn't an easy one for the Twins, who saw him show improvement in his two outings after being recalled from Triple-A earlier in June. Pressly's move to the minors was necessitated after he threw two scoreless innings on Friday and the Twins needed extra pitching for the doubleheader.

LHP Adam Wilk (0-2) was called up to start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, when he allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings Wilk was designated for assignment after the game to make room for reliever Alan Busenitz. Wilk is 0-5 in his career as a starter, including two starts this season for Minnesota. He's allowed six homers in 14 innings this season.