RHP Hector Santiago will make a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Rochester. Santiago was placed on the 10-day disabled list on June 7 with a left shoulder strain. He's expected to pitch four innings or around 60 pitches in his rehab outing Wednesday.

DH Kennys Vargas hit a 3-run homer in the third inning of Tuesday's game. Vargas' blast was estimated at 475 feet, which marks the third-longest homer in Target Field history. It was the first time this season that Vargas had gone deep against a left-handed pitcher.

RHP Ervin Santana allowed a season-high 10 hits and surrendered six runs in five innings Tuesday against Chicago. It's the third time in his last four starts that Santana has allowed two or more home runs. He's given up seven homers in the month of June, the most he's allowed in a month since he gave up nine in May of 2013.

RHP Phil Hughes is scheduled to pitch Wednesday in relief with Triple-A Rochester as part of a rehab assignment. Hughes has been dealing with shoulder stiffness and hasn't pitched since May 21. The veteran right-hander was 4-3 with a 5.74 ERA in nine starts before landing on the 10-day disabled list.