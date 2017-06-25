LHP Taylor Rogers pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit, with two strikeouts to get the win. "Rogers got some big outs at a big time in the game against some good hitters," Manager Paul Molitor said.

3B Miguel Sano sat out his second consecutive game due to a sinus infection. 3B Eduardo Escobar replaced Sano at third base.

OF Max Kepler was a late scratch from the lineup due to a bruised right foot, the result of fouling a ball off his foot in Friday night's game. For Saturday's game, OF Robbie Grossman replaced Kepler in right field.

RHP Kyle Gibson started for the Twins, and only allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings, but he walked four and threw 93 pitches. He did not figure in the decision. "I felt really good out there, but that might have caused me to try to do too much," Gibson said.

2B Brian Dozier's solo home run in the eighth inning gave the Twins a 3-2 lead. It marked the sixth go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later of Dozier's career. The home run came on a 3-2 pitch from Cleveland closer RHP Cody Allen. "Dozier got a high fastball and knocked it out," Manager Paul Molitor said. Dozier's home run was his 13th, the second most of any AL second baseman. Dozier has also hit seven home runs in his last 20 games against the Indians.