RHP Justin Haley was sent on a rehab assignment to GCL Twins. Haley was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 28 with right shoulder soreness.

LHP Hector Santiago comes off the disabled list to face the Red Sox in the second game of the four-game series in Boston Tuesday night. He was placed on the DL with a left shoulder strain and has allowed 11 home runs in 32 2/3 innings this season, four of them coming in his last two outings. Santiago, who totaled just 6 2/3 innings in the two starts, has lost his last four starts. He is 3-3 lifetime against the Red Sox, winning his last three times out against Boston.

2B Brian Dozier went 1-for-3 against Chris Sale and is now 12-for-41 (.292) in his career against the ace left-hander. He is 11-for-30 (.367) over his last eight games at Fenway Park.

RHP Jose Berrios said (through an interpreter) he was a bit "anxious" in the first inning Monday night, allowing two runs to the Red Sox. But he settled down and pitched into the seventh as his four-game June winning streak was stopped in the loss. "I was proud of how Jose hung in there," said Twins manager Paul Molitor. "He kept us in the game and we battled, we got a homer to cut it in half and had an opportunity there to at least tie the game and we didn't get it done and they were able to tack on." The solo homer by Mitch Moreland in the first inning was only the second homer allowed by Berrios since May 24.

RHP Phil Hughes, on the disabled list with right biceps soreness, will make his fourth rehab appearance Wednesday and rejoin the team this weekend -- as a reliever, at least at first. "I'd like to see him get extended to 35-40 pitches, so he's going to go again for the Red Wings on Wednesday after taking a couple of days off," manager Paul Molitor said Monday. "We'll see about getting him back in the mix maybe sometime this weekend."

C Chris Gimenez homered in the third inning Monday and was 4-for-8 with two homers off Chris Sale when Red Sox manager John Farrell pulled Sale in favor of Heath Hembree. Gimenez hit into a double play but has homered in back-to-back games for the second time in his career -- the first since 2009. He is 6-for-his-last 18 against lefties after starting the season 2-for-15.

RHP Dillon Gee, who has yet to appear in a game with the Twins, will be sent to the minors to make room for LHP Hector Santiago.