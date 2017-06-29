LHP Adalberto Mejia was strong for the second straight start Wednesday against the Red Sox, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings. The 24-year-old allowed five hits and a walk while striking out three. Mejia (3-3, 4.38 ERA) has not allowed a run in 10 2/3 innings over his last two starts. "Similarly to his last start, he kept walking off the field with zeroes," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "We needed a little bit of a pick-me-up from our starter and he was able to provide that."

LHP Mason Melotakis cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday. He was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday. Melotakis is 4-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 23 relief appearances with Rochester this season.

CF Max Kepler had a big day at Fenway Park with a two-run home run and three RBIs total in Wednesday's win against the Red Sox. Kepler, who finished 2-for-4, had an RBI single in the first inning and belted his ninth homer of the season in the sixth, a 409-foot blast off an 0-1 fastball from Red Sox starter Rick Porcello that sailed into the bullpens in right field. "He hits one-irons out of the ballpark," teammate Robbie Grossman said. "It's pretty special the kind of juice that he creates."

RHP Kyle Gibson looks to carry over his past successes against the Red Sox in Thursday's start at Fenway Park. Gibson (4-5, 6.23 ERA) is 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA in three career starts against the Red Sox, including a 1-0 mark with a 0.60 ERA in two at Fenway. He allowed one run on four hits and four walks with a strikeout in a 4 2/3-inning no-decision against the Indians last Saturday. Jackie Bradley Jr. (1-for-7) has a three-run homer vs. Gibson, Mookie Betts (2-for-5) also has a solo blast off him and Xander Bogaerts is 3-for-9 with an RBI against the pitcher.

LHP Glen Perkins (shoulder, biceps) resumed playing catch Tuesday after not throwing in a week. Manager Paul Molitor said Wednesday that the Twins are still formulating a plan forward for their closer. Perkins was shut down last week because of biceps tendinitis and was scheduled to receive a cortisone shot earlier this week. He has not pitched since April 10, 2016.

LHP Craig Breslow (thoracic rib soreness) was placed on the 10-day disabled list before Wednesday's game against the Red Sox. He had not been on the DL since 2013 and told the St. Paul Pioneer Press it "wouldn't be fair" to the team to try to pitch through the injury. Breslow (1-1, 5.28 ERA) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks with one strikeout in an inning of relief Tuesday against his former team in Boston.

RHP Phil Hughes returned from a rehab assignment and was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list. Hughes (4-3, 5.74 ERA) was sidelined with right arm soreness. He went 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA in three relief appearances with Triple-A Rochester from June 21-25, allowing a run on two hits in an inning last Sunday.