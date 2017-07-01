RHP Felix Jorge will be the 26th man for the doubleheader Saturday and start the second game against the Royals. Jorge went 8-1 with a 3.26 ERA with Double-A Chattanooga in the Southern League. He struck out 61 and walked 22. "I'm happy, very happy," Jorge said through a translator. "This is a dream that you follow and chase your whole life. To be able to be here is great. He said it helped "a lot" to be in spring training. Being able to be at the big camp in spring training is like being in the big leagues," Jorge said. "Being able to see all those hitters helps and you see the difference between the minors and the majors."

3B Miguel Sano singled in the only Minnesota run in the third inning. He has a hit in all nine games against the Royals this season. He is hitting .455 with an .848 slugging percentage. He has 54 RBIs this season with 19 of them against Kansas City.

DH Eduardo Escobar hit cleanup for the first time in his career "Playing all four lefties tonight and Robbie (Grossman) not playing we had to find (something) a little different," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "You know Esco's been doing fine. He's had a real nice first half. He's picked up some opportunities in the last month. He'll give Miggy (Sano) a little protection; they've been aggressive with him of late.?We?ll see how Esco responds." Escobar singled in four at-bats.

RHP Ervin Santana took the loss, giving up seven runs, two unearned, on eight hits, including two home runs, and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. It was the first time season that manager Paul Molitor had to get Santana in the middle of the inning. "It felt unfamiliar," Molitor said. "He has a way, even in the last game when he got the five-inning win, you try to give him opportunities to finish innings there and after the five-run fourth he got through another inning and we tried to get another out of him. I think it was a changeup that he left up to (Mike) Moustakas and then they got the triple and I thought that was time." Santana went 3-3 with a 6.03 ERA in June after starting the season 7-2 with a 1.75 in the first two months.