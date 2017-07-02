RHP Alan Busenitz allowed one unearned run and two hits over 2 2/3 innings Friday. After throwing 35 pitches to make him unavailable for a doubleheader Saturday, the rookie was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. "He picked us up," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "I'd have to check if he'd had an outing of that duration down there. My gut tells me two might have been his maximum. So, he extended himself so we could try to put ourselves in a good position." Molitor said "it's tough" to send a player to the minors after a solid outing. He's very likeable. He's done a good job here. I think he's learned a little bit how his stuff plays and what he needs to do better. Hopefully he'll take this window to try to touch on some of those things. He's got two pitches that both are pretty good, but if you throw them in the center they're going to get hit up here, but I think overall his outings have been pretty good for us." Busenitz had a 2.08 ERA in six relief appearances, allowing two earned runs, 10 hits and three walks over 8 2/3 innings, while striking out 10. "They need some arms, so it's not a big deal," Busenitz said of going to Rochester. "I've just got to keep working on stuff. Definitely got to be able to throw your secondary pitches for strikes because they can eliminate that and they can hit a fastball."

3B Miguel Sano is hitting .395 with five home runs and 23 RBIs in 11 games against Kansas City pitching. "I saw a note about his production against this team," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "A lot of those games were early when he got off to such a good start, but, a big day today as far as the production. I think, he's getting smarter about how to get back on track, you know, going through a stretch. It looks like he tries to slow down, tries to swing at strikes a little better and when he does he's getting better results."

RHP Felix Jorge picked up the victory in his major league debut. He is the 12th Twins pitcher to start and collect a win in his debut. He is the first since Andrew Albers on Aug. 6, 2013, also at Kansas City. Jorge was the 26th man and returned to Double-A Chattanooga after the game.

LF Eddie Rosario snapped an 0-for-14 skid against Kansas City pitching by logging a career-high five hits, all singles. He scored three runs and drove in a run. 2B Eduardo Escobar has the Twins' other five-hit game this season June 13 against the Mariners.

RHP Ryan Pressly was recalled from Triple-A Rochester, where he had a 1.50 ERA in four appearances since he was optioned June 17. He allowed one earned run and three hits while striking out eight and walking three in six innings. Pressley, however, gave up a three-run homer to Alex Gordon in one inning in the opening game Saturday, inflating his ERA to 8.25 in 25 appearances. He has surrendered six home runs in 24 innings. "You guys have watched him," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "You've seen him when he's done really well and when he's scuffled. He can be his own worst enemy as far as putting himself in bad spots by giving free passes and those type of things. He's had some better outings of late. I thought his couple when he came up here were decent. But then, you know, like the other night when he walked the first two guys in a one-run game. There's still some of those things that he's got to figure out to give himself the best chance. Make guys swing the bat. His stuff's good. So, we'll see how he does this time around." The first returns were certainly not encouraging.