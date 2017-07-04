LHP Adalberto Mejia (4-3) pitched seven innings on Monday, allowing three runs on nine hits and a walk. He struck out five and became the first Minnesota pitcher to complete six innings since Jose Berrios on June 26, a span of eight games. Mejia was the first Twins pitcher other than Santana or Berrios to record an out in the seventh inning since Mejia did so on May 21. He's stranded 20 of the past 23 baserunners he has allowed.

RF Max Kepler matched a career-high with four hits and reached base a career-high five times in Monday's win. Kepler also stroked his 10th homer of the year and drove in three runs. Kepler has hit the ball with authority lately, with five extra-base hits in his past four games. He became the eighth player in Twins' history to hit double-digit homers in each of his first two seasons.

IF Ehire Adrianza was reinstated from the disabled list following Monday's game. Adrianza missed 12 games with abdominal issues. The team optioned DH/1B Kennys Vargas to Triple-A Rochester to make room on the active roster. Adrianza has played in 26 games for the Twins this season, hitting .259 with seven RBIs.

2B Brian Dozier was scratched from the lineup before the game with low back tightness. Manager Paul Molitor said he woke up with back spasms. His condition didn't improve and pregame batting practice was "difficult," according to Molitor. The team said he is considered day to day and Molitor said he'd likely be cautious with Dozier on Tuesday.

DH/1B Kennys Vargas was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's game to make room on the roster for the return of Ehire Adrianza off the disabled list. Vargas has hit .230 with seven homers and 27 RBIs in 43 games for the Twins this season. He was 1 for 3 with a walk in Monday's game. Manager Paul Molitor said he needed to keep the extra pitching, leading to Vargas' third assignment to the minors this year.