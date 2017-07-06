RHP Alan Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday when the Twins placed LHP Hector Santiago on the disabled list. Busenitz is in his second stint with the Twins after making his major league debut earlier this season. He has a 2.08 ERA in six games and 8 2/3 innings.

LHP Hector Santiago was placed on the disabled list Wednesday due to upper thoracic back pain and discomfort. Manager Paul Molitor said Santiago felt the pain after a Tuesday bullpen session and didn't feel any issue during his start on Sunday. Santiago (4-8, 5.63 ERA) was scheduled for an MRI exam Wednesday. RHP Alan Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A.

2B Brian Dozier returned to the lineup on Wednesday after missing two games due to lower back tightness. Dozier was available to pinch-hit on Tuesday but was held out for as a precaution. He went 1-for-4 and drove in Minnesota's only run Wednesday.

RHP Ervin Santana (10-6) posted his major-league-leading fourth complete game of the year on Wednesday but took the loss while yielding seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts in the Angels' 2-1 win. Santana has more complete games than any other major league team has amassed. He threw a season-high 117 pitches in taking the third complete-game loss of his career. He is 1-4 against his former team, the Angels.

LHP Glen Perkins (left posterior shoulder strain) will return to the mound to throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Perkins is in Florida rehabbing from his shoulder injury, and he experienced some biceps issues two weeks ago. It will be Perkins' first time back on the mound since the latest injury. He has missed more than a year since undergoing shoulder surgery.

LHP Craig Breslow (left thoracic rib soreness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Thursday. Breslow is then expected to go to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday for a rehab appearance. He is 1-1 with a 5.27 ERA in 27 games this season.