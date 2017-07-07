RHP Alan Busenitz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday's game as the Twins needed to make roster room for Friday starter Felix Jorge, who was recalled. Busenitz was recalled on Wednesday and did not appear for Minnesota in his second stint in the majors. The reliever had a 2.08 ERA in six appearances with the Twins earlier this season.

RHP Felix Jorge was recalled from Double-A Chattanooga to start Friday's game against Baltimore. It will be Jorge's second career major league appearance and start. Jorge earned a win last week at Kansas City with three runs in five innings in his debut. RHP Alan Busenitz was optioned to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

RHP Brandon Kintzler is finishing his first half in grand style. Kintzler, who was not named to the All-Star game, recorded his 23rd save of the season in 26 chances on Thursday. He's tied with Boston's Craig Kimbrel and Tampa Bay's Alexander Colome with 23 saves to lead the American League and he's tied for second in the majors. Kintzler owns a 2.35 ERA.

LHP Hector Santiago had an MRI on Wednesday and manager Paul Molitor said the results came back "fairly clean" and Santiago is just dealing with inflammation. Santiago won't throw again until after the All-Star break. Santiago went on the disabled list on Wednesday with upper thoracic back pain. Santiago is 4-8 with a 5.63 ERA.

CF Byron Buxton had two hits during Thursday's win against Baltimore and now has multiple hits in his past three games. After a slow start to the season in which Buxton was hitting under .200 for much of the year, the speedy outfielder is now up to .214. He has seven hits in his last 11 at-bats after totaling seven hits in his previous 15 games.

RHP Jose Berrios (8-2) recovered from back-to-back tough outings to beat Baltimore for the second time this season on Thursday. Berrios allowed four runs (three earned) and seven hits while striking out four. It was the second outing of Berrios' career in which he didn't surrender a walk.

1B Joe Mauer was out of the lineup for the second straight night with back spasms. Manager Paul Molitor wasn't sure when Mauer would be ready to return. Molitor was also unsure when asked if Mauer might eventually land on the disabled list. Mauer is hitting .286 with five homers and 34 RBIs this season.