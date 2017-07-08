RHP Trevor Hildenberger earned his first major league win after pitching 2 1/3 innings in Minnesota's comeback win on Friday. Hildenberger relieved starter Felix Jorge with the Twins down 6-0. He allowed just two hits and struck out three batters. He's now pitched 7 1/3 scoreless in four games to start his career.

RHP Felix Jorge was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga after Friday's start as the Twins recalled OF Zack Granite. Jorge's second major league start didn't go as well as his debut. He allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings against Baltimore. Jorge (10.57 ERA) had earned a win against Kansas City in his debut while making a spot start in a doubleheader.

OF Zack Granite was recalled from Triple-A Rochester following Friday's game. Granite will be making his major league debut after hitting .360 with 14 doubles, four triples, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 40 runs scored and 15 stolen bases in 59 games this season for Rochester. He was recently named the International League player of the month for June and a Triple-A All-Star. Granite will miss the All-Star game after being recalled. The 24-year-old was the Twins' minor league Player of the Year last year.

1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday. Vargas is batting .231 with seven homers in 44 games for the Twins this season.

1B Kennys Vargas was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday as Joe Mauer was placed on the disabled list. Vargas was at first base and batting fifth in Friday's game in which he had three hits and two RBIs. He hit two balls off the outfield wall and was thrown out trying to stretch a single into a double in the second inning. Vargas is now hitting .244 in the majors this year with 29 RBIs in 45 games.

RHP Bartolo Colon is joining his 10th major league team as the Twins signed the 44-year-old to a minor league deal Friday. Colon, a former Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star, was released by the Braves on July 4 after joining the team on a one-year, $12.5 million deal last November. He went 2-8 with a 8.14 ERA in 13 starts with the team and was designated for assignment on June 29. A 20-year veteran, Colon owns a 235-170 record with a 4.02 ERA and 2,407 strikeouts over 522 career outings (513 starts).

RHP Bartolo Colon was signed to a minor-league contract by the Minnesota Twins. Colon could possibly become a starting option as Minnesota has struggled at the back end of its rotation this season. Colon, who was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for Atlanta, will report to Triple-A Rochester to make a few starts. Coincidentally, Twins manager Paul Molitor faced Colon in his final game in 1998. Molitor was 2-for-8 against Colon in his career.

1B Joe Mauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list, the team announced Friday. Mauer has missed the past two games and was diagnosed with a lumbar strain in his lower back. The move was made retroactive to Wednesday. With the All-Star break upcoming, the club is hopeful Mauer will be ready to return when play resumes. The six-time All-Star is batting .286 with five homers and 34 RBIs this season

1B Joe Mauer was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a low back/lumbar strain, retroactive to July 5. It's Mauer's first stint on the DL since August 2014. Mauer will be eligible to return for the second game following the All-Star break. The team recalled 1B/DH Kennys Vargas from Triple-A Rochester.