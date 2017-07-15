2B Brian Dozier hit his 21st career leadoff home run to set a new franchise record. The previous mark was set by Jacque Jones. It marked his second leadoff homer this season, the first coming at Detroit on April 12. Dozier also matched his career high of four RBIs, accomplished eight times previously.

CF Byron Buxton departed in the sixth inning with left groin tightness. He is considered day-to-day. Buxton finished 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. He tweaked his groin scoring from first base on a bases-clearing double by 2B Brian Dozier in the fourth inning.

RHP Jose Berrios posted the second-shortest outing of his career, behind an appearance on May 16, 2016 at Detroit where he recorded just two outs. Berrios, who allowed seven runs (two earned) over 1 2/3 innings, has lost each of his last three starts against the Astros.

1B Kennys Vargas departed in the seventh inning with a left foot contusion. His status for the remainder of the series is undetermined. Vargas finished 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. He singled in the seventh inning but was later erased on a double play and subsequently replaced by Chris Jimenez in the field.