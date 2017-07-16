2B Brian Dozier clubbed a leadoff home run for a second consecutive game, the second time he has done so in his career. His 22 career leadoff homers rank second in the majors since his 2012 debut behind Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon (25) and Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler (24).

CF Byron Buxton was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain. Buxton sustained the injury Friday night when he slipped rounding second base en route to scoring on a bases-clearing double by 2B Brian Dozier in the fourth inning. The Twins were unclear if Buxton would heal with extended rest so decided the disabled list was the prudent option.

RHP Bartolo Colon will make his debut for his 10th major league team on Tuesday when he starts for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees. Colon was picked up by the Twins after the 44-year-old was released by the Atlanta Braves. The former American League Cy Young Award winner made one start with Triple-A Rochester, allowing four earned runs on as many hits in 3 2/3 innings against Lehigh Valley. Colon struggled to a 2-8 mark with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for the Braves before being designated for assignment. He fared significantly better in 2016 with the New York Mets, posting a 15-8 mark with a 3.43 ERA. A 20-year veteran, Colon owns a 235-170 record with a 4.02 ERA and 2,407 strikeouts over 522 career outings (513 starts).

1B Joe Mauer was activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Minnesota Twins on Saturday. Mauer, who had been sidelined since July 7 with a strained lower back, was expected to bat third in the lineup against the Houston Astros on Saturday. The 34-year-old is batting .286 with five homers and 34 RBIs in 75 games this season.

1B Joe Mauer was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and finished 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. Mauer missed six games with a lower back strain. Mauer filled the roster spot vacated by CF Byron Buxton going on the DL.

RHP Ervin Santana limited the Astros to two runs over six innings and posted his 11th win, which is tied for second in the American League. It marked his AL-leading 13th start this season of six innings pitched with two or fewer runs allowed, and Santana improved to 4-0 with a 2.16 ERA in six career starts against the Astros.