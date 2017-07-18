LHP Adalberto Mejia was on track for possibly his best start of his rookie season, but he was out of Monday's game after 76 pitches. Mejia struck out four of the first six batters he faced and left after 5 1/3 innings with just five hits allowed and no walks. But with a runner at third, manager Paul Molitor decided to go to the bullpen. Mejia ended up with just one run allowed and he struck out four batters.

RHP Brandon Kintzler worked a quick ninth inning, in necessary fashion, to earn his 26th save in 29 chances. Minnesota took the lead with two runs in the eighth, turning the game over to its All-Star closer. Kintzler pitched through heavy rain and tried to finish the job quickly. He's now secured 11 straight save opportunities and lowered his ERA to 2.18.

LHP Hector Santiago (upper thoracic back pain) played catch Monday and is scheduled to throw bullpen sessions on Tuesday and Friday. Manager Paul Molitor said Santiago has reported feeling good. If all goes well during the bullpen sessions, the team will decide when Santiago would face hitters and build back up for a return.

SS Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup again with Ehire Adrianza starting. Manager Paul Molitor said he wanted to give Polanco a two-day break because he felt he was "forcing the action." Polanco has five hits in his last 51 at-bats (.098 average).