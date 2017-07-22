3B Miguel Sano had two hits and drove in a run in Friday's loss to Detroit. Sano has hit safely in four straight games and enjoys playing Detroit. He owns a .317 average in 18 career games against the Tigers at Target Field.

CF Byron Buxton (left groin strain) had a workout on Friday and he could start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester as soon as Saturday. Buxton is eligible to return from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday.

RHP Ervin Santana (11-7) surrendered at least five runs for the fourth time in his past seven starts on Friday. Santana, who also leads the league with three shutouts this season, struggled with command, which has eluded him at times recently. He gave up two homers to Victor Martinez and has now allowed 21 home runs this season -- and at least one in four straight starts -- after giving up just 19 all of last season.

LHP Glen Perkins (left posterior shoulder strain) tweeted that he is scheduled to pitch in a minor league game on Saturday. Perkins has missed more than a year due to shoulder problems. He has been trying to work through his rehab while in Florida and had to back off his work recently.