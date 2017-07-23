RHP Kyle Gibson (6-8) had one of the best starts of his otherwise rocky season to beat Detroit on Saturday. Gibson threw a season-high 7 1/3 innings and gave up one run on five hits and three walks. He allowed only three hits and zero runs through the first seven innings. He retired 12 straight hitters at one point, including nine via ground balls. Gibson acknowledged pitching Saturday as the team looks for starting pitching on the trade market before the deadline.

LHP Hector Santiago (upper thoracic back pain) will head to Triple-A Rochester to begin a rehab assignment. Santiago has been on the disabled list since July 3. He's expected to throw 30-to-35 pitches in an appearance on Tuesday and is expected to make at least three rehab starts in Triple-A.

CF Byron Buxton (left groin strain) is not expected to go on a rehab assignment and he's expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list when he's eligible on Tuesday. Buxton has hit .218 with five homers, 16 RBIs and a career-high 16 stolen bases after a slow start this season.

LHP Glen Perkins, recovering from shoulder surgery last season, pitched in a game for the first time since April 10, 2016. Perkins threw a scoreless inning on eight pitches in the Gulf Coast League as he tries to make his return. He struck out two batters and reached 90 mph on the radar gun.