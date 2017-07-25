FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Samsung Electronics CEO Kwon resigns
Technology
Samsung Electronics CEO Kwon resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 25, 2017 / 5:37 AM / 3 months ago

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Anthony Recker was acquired from Atlanta as part of the deal for LHP Jaime Garcia. Recker is batting .223 with four homers in 41 games this season for Triple-A Gwinnett. The 33-year-old is hitting .199 with 18 homers and 70 RBIs in 206 career contests with the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets and Braves.

LHP Jaime Garcia was acquired from the Atlanta Braves along with catcher Anthony Recker and cash considerationsin exchange for minor league right-hander Huascar Ynoa. Garcia, who is making $11.5 million this year, will be a free agent after the season. He owns a 4-7 mark with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts with Atlanta in 2017. Garcia has posted a 66-52 record with a 3.65 ERA in 176 career appearances (165 starts) with the St. Louis Cardinals and Braves.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.