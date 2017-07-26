RHP Alan Busenitz was recalled from Triple-A Rochester. In six appearances for the Twins this season, he pitched 8 2/3 innings and struck out four. He had been optioned to Rochester July 7.

3B Miguel Sano went 1-for-3 off left-handed pitchers on Monday night, raising his average to .307 off lefties this season, third best on the Twins. In his past 10 games against left-handers, Sano is hitting 9-for-22.

RHP Kyle Gibson was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Monday's game. Gibson started 18 games for the Twins this season and was 6-8 with a 6.08 ERA in 94 2/3 innings.

LF Eddie Rosario had two doubles and a home run on Monday night and is hitting .436 in his past 11 road games. In the month of July, Rosario is hitting .369 with 10 doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs.

RHP Jaime Garcia was seen as a pitcher likely bound for a late July trade even when the Braves acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals for three lower-tier prospects last winter. Only three days after making his most memorable start for Atlanta, he was dealt Monday along with catcher Anthony Recker to the Minnesota Twins for 19-year-old pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa, the younger brother of White Sox organization pitcher Michael Ynoa. Garcia was 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts for Atlanta, including a 12-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in which he gave up three runs over seven innings and hit the first grand slam by a Braves pitcher since 1966. Garcia is 65-52 with a 3.65 ERA in 175 major league games, including 164 starts, and was one of the better starters available before the July 31deadline for trades without waivers.