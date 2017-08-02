OF Byron Buxton returned from his rehab assignment and the Minnesota Twins reinstated him from the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday. Buxton, 23, missed 14 games on the DL with a left groin strain. He is batting .218 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 84 games this season.

RHP Dillon Gee was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday. Gee, 31, is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA in four prior major league appearances this season with the Rangers. Gee elected free agency on June 18 and joined the Twins on a minor league deal two days later. He is 3-1 with a 2.00 ERA in five starts for Rochester so far this season.