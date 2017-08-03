FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch
August 4, 2017 / 3:50 AM

Minnesota Twins - PlayerWatch

1 Min Read

RHP Trevor Hildenberger has gained the confidence of manager Paul Molitor with a series of solid outings. Molitor said Hildenberger will get some more stressful appearances. "We're looking for a situation to use him deeper in a game and see what happens,'' he said.

2B Brian Dozier had a day off Wednesday as manager Paul Molitor loaded his lineup with left-handed hitters. Dozier should be back in the lineup when the Twins resume play on Friday.

CF Byron Buxton will remain part of the outfield rotation despite the Twins' plans to have some different faces on the corner outfield spots. "He's going to play a lot,'' manager Paul Molitor said. Buxton went hitless on Wednesday to snap his seven-game hitting streak.

RHP Dillon Gee could be a candidate to start on Saturday. Manager Paul Molitor said he was among the options to fill the spot. Molitor said on Tuesday that Gee would be used a long man out of the bullpen.

