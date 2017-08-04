LHP Adalberto Mejia (4-5) said he had trouble gripping the ball in the first inning of Thursday's start because of the unusually cold temperatures. The temperature was 56 degrees at first pitch. Mejia walked the first batter he faced before allowing two straight singles, driving in one run. He then proceeded to strike out the next five batters he faced. He was out after giving up four runs in four innings on seven hits and three walks. He allowed a towering, three-run homer to Texas' Joey Gallo. Mejia had allowed just three runs in his previous 14 2/3 innings entering the game.

RHP Kyle Gibson will be recalled to fill in the open rotation spot after LHP Jaime Garcia was traded this week. Gibson will start Saturday, manager Paul Molitor said before Thursday's game. Gibson is 6-8 with a 6.08 ERA with Minnesota this season. He lost his spot in the rotation and was optioned to Triple-A after the Twins had originally acquired Garcia in a trade from the Atlanta Braves. Garcia made one start with Minnesota.

RHP Trevor May (Tommy John surgery) played catch for the first time since undergoing surgery. May has missed the entire season after having the surgery done during spring training but he's on track to hopefully return next season.

LHP Glen Perkins pitched an inning for Class A Fort Myers as he recovers from shoulder surgery last season. He struck out one and didn't allow a hit Thursday. Manager Paul Molitor said Perkins would likely move his rehab to Double-A Chattanooga if all went well on Thursday. Perkins hasn't pitched in the majors since April of 2016.