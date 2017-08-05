OF Zack Granite was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Friday's game to make room on the active roster for Saturday's starter, RHP Kyle Gibson. Manager Paul Molitor was pleased with Granite's first exposure to the majors but the team had to make a move for pitching. Granite hit .250 in 19 games.

3B Miguel Sano left Friday's game after being hit by a pitch during his sixth-inning at-bat. The team announced Sano sustained a left-hand contusion and X-rays were negative. He's considered day-to-day. It's near the same position Sano was hit on the hand during the recent road trip. Manager Paul Molitor said he was concerned at first, but Sano tried to stay in the game before being taken out for precautionary reasons.

RHP Kyle Gibson will be recalled to start Saturday's game against Texas. Gibson is 6-8 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 starts for Minnesota this season. He recently made one start for Triple-A Rochester following a demotion, pitching five scoreless innings with one hit allowed. Gibson lost his spot in the rotation after the Twins traded for LHP Jamie Garcia but will get the spot back after Garcia was traded again to the New York Yankees.

LHP Hector Santiago was back in the Twins' clubhouse on Friday after his third rehab start on Thursday for Triple-A Rochester. Santiago, on the disabled list with upper thoracic back pain, pitched 5 2/3 innings on Thursday with 92 pitches. The team is trying to decide the next step. One possibility is Santiago could be activated to take a spot in the bullpen once he recovers from normal rest following Thursday's start.

2B Brian Dozier homered twice in Friday's win and added to some records along the way. His first homer was the fifth leadoff homer of the season and 24th of his career to extend his team record. He homered on the first pitch leading off the second for his seventh career multi-homer game and second of this season. With two homers, Dozier surpassed teammate Joe Mauer for 11th on the team's all-time home run list with 136. Michael Cuddyer is 10th with 141 home runs.

RHP Bartolo Colon threw his first complete game since Sept. 5, 2015, becoming the oldest player since 47-year-old Jamie Moyer in 2010 to throw a nine-inning complete game. The 44-year-old Colon (3-9) earned his first win in four starts with the Twins -- the 10th organization with which he's won a game in his 20-year career. It was the 37th complete game of his career. Colon allowed three runs on eight hits and struck out five batters. He retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced.

LHP Craig Breslow signed a minor league contract with the Indians. Breslow was designated for assignment by Minnesota on July 24. He will report to Triple-A Columbus on Monday. In 30 relief appearances with the Twins before his release, Breslow, 36, was 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA.