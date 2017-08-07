3B Miguel Sano missed his second straight game on Sunday with a left hand contusion. Sano was hit on the hand by a pitch in Friday's game. Manager Paul Molitor said Sano is going to have an MRI on Monday to further examine the injury. X-rays were taken Friday and showed no broken bones, but Sano's hand was still sore and swollen on Sunday.

2B Brian Dozier left Sunday's game with an illness and manager Paul Molitor said he was feeling light-headed and dizzy. Molitor said after the game that Dozier was already feeling better and he is hopeful the second baseman is better Monday when the team begins a series against the Milwaukee Brewers. . Dozier hit his 20th homer of the season on Sunday, becoming the ninth player in franchise history to hit at least 20 homers for four consecutive seasons.

RHP Jose Berrios (10-5) allowed two homers and five runs in the first inning on Sunday against Texas. A 32-minute rain delay might have been just the answer to settle down the second-year starter. Berrios came back out after the delay and didn't allow a run over his final four innings. After three hits and a walk in the first, he surrendered just three hits the rest of the way and struck out six batters in the game. Adrian Beltre's first-inning homer was the first Berrios had given up in 24 2/3 innings.

LHP Glen Perkins will throw a bullpen session in Minnesota on Monday and then head to Double-A Chattanooga to continue his rehab. Perkins was in town for a charity event after rehabbing in Florida. Perkins could be nearing a return to the majors and is hopeful he might return after three more appearances. Perkins hasn't pitched in a major league game since April 11, 2016, before undergoing shoulder surgery.